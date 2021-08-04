GRANGEVILLE – The Idaho Division of Veteran Services will have a veterans’ advocate in Grangeville on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach Center, 318 East Main Street (Idaho County Veterans Outreach Center).

The advocate will be available to veterans and their dependents for answering questions about benefits, assist with ongoing claims, and take new claims for filing with the Veterans Administration.

To schedule an appointment, 208-748-7663.

