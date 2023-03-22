KAMIAH — Kamiah VFW Bingo is set for Friday, March 24, 6:30 p.m., at the VFW building located at 3376 Tamarack Street in the Bethman Addition off Highway 162.
Bingo is held every second and fourth Friday at 6:30. $100 is available for the blackout win; there are two blackouts a night.
