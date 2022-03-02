GRANGEVILLE — Crea deHaven VFW Post No. 3520 meets tonight, March 2, at 7 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Center. Prior to the meeting, a soup dinner will be served. Those with questions or who would like to find out about membership eligibility can call Lucky Gallego at 208-507-2035.

