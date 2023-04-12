KAMIAH — Veterans of Foreign Wars, Lyons-Dahl Post No. 5407, will be host to its annual sausage breakfast Saturday, April 22, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the VFW Hall, 3376 Tamarack Road, Bethman Addition, (Highway 162) in Kamiah. A donation of $7 per adult and $5 per child younger than 12, or a family of four for $20 is requested.
