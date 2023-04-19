KAMIAH — Veterans of Foreign Wars, Lyons-Dahl Post No. 5407, will be host to its annual sausage breakfast Saturday, April 22, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the VFW Hall, 3376 Tamarack Road, Bethman Addition, (Highway 162) in Kamiah. A donation of $7 per adult and $5 per child younger than 12, or a family of four for $20 is requested.
Most Popular
Articles
- Carolyn Beth Kuert, 49
- Larry Milton Bowles, 82
- Trump rally at courthouse; Taking a stand: ‘That’s why I’m here’
- Veterans with disabilities can apply by April 18 for property tax reduction
- McCall bans new gas stations on 55
- County K9 unit forms to aid in search, rescue efforts
- MVSD approves new language arts curriculum purchase; ESSER funds will pay for material
- Jet boat races hit Riggins this weekend
- Anna Marie Tomlinson, 87
- Long naps and heart disease in Coeur d'Alene? Doctor Explains
Featured Advertiser
Bulletin
Latest News
- Fire documentary premiers locally; men relate stories
- Turkish thistle in Hells Canyon; county, state look to early attack on new noxious weed
- Fire consumes several Kooskia structures
- Kamiah man missing since July; found remains identified as Jackson
- Bulldog of the Week: Barger, GHS overpower Genesee
- Rogers’ 285 runs first at 39th Annual Salmon River Jet Boat Race
- Track & Field results
- Softball results
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.