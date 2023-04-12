KAMIAH — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5407 invites the public to play Bingo every second and fourth Fridays of the month at 6:30 p.m. The post is located at 3376 Tamarack Road, Bethman Addition. There will be $100 blackouts and Super Ball. Popcorn and water are free, with pie and ice cream available for purchase.
