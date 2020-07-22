ELK CITY -- VFW Wilderness Post Auxiliary 8311 held its annual installation of officers July 16, in Elk City. Outgoing president, Sharon McKee, officiated the proceedings.
New officers for the VFW Wilderness Post Auxiliary 8311 are Cheryl Sims, secretary; Coco Anderson, president; Laurie Beauchamp, senior vice-president, Heather Kestner, treasurer, Debbie Layman, junior vice-president; trustees, Carolyn Lovell, Suzanne Carpentier, and Sharon McKee; and chaplain, Marlene George.
The 2020-2021 Officers will be supporting the auxiliary members by offering Webex for attendance virtually. An agenda will be sent by e-mail that will provide the details of how members who aren’t able to attend physically can call in or use video conferencing to attend. COVID has impacted members and officers want to provide safe and to provide access to meetings.
Officers will continue by honoring the mission to serve veterans during the next year. The objects of this organization shall be fraternal, patriotic, historical, charitable and educational; to assist the posts and members thereof of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, and its own members whenever possible; to maintain to allegiance to the government of United States of America and fidelity to its Constitution and laws; to foster true patriotism; to maintain and extend the institutions of the American freedom and equal rights and justice to all men and women; and to preserve and defend the United States of America from all her enemies.
Those interested in joining should contact Beauchamp at 208-842-2520 or coder83544@yahoo.com. Note, our meeting date has changed to the third Thursday at 7 p.m. in Elk City at the VFW Hall.
