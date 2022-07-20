GRANGEVILLE — It’s time again to grab the family, some chairs, a picnic dinner and head down to Grangeville’s Pioneer Park for the Free Summer Concert Series.
Concerts will be held each Thursday, through Aug. 4, starting at 6 p.m.
The series began last week with the band American Bonfire, out of Lewiston.
“Thanks to everyone who came out and supported the first concert,” volunteer Rachel Young, Grangeville Arts, Inc., told the crowd at the park last week.
This Thursday, July 21, Vintage Youth, a Grangeville classic rock band who plays a variety of favorites, will head the event.
Grangeville Arts and the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce sponsor the series, which is in its 14th year.
Although no fees are charged, donations will be accepted during the concert to help defray expenses.
Those attending are invited to bring chairs, blankets, food and drinks. Note dogs are not allowed in the park.
Upcoming concerts will include the cover/dance band, Jam Shack, on July 28; and vintage favorites, the Jon and Rand Band, on Aug. 4.
