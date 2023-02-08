University of Idaho (U. of I.) logo
The University of Idaho Extension will offer an activity series online for all ages called “U of I Together.” Classes will be weekly on Tuesdays, Feb. 14 to April 4, 3-3:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4-4:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

Those interested can register online at bit.ly/ui2023. Visit uidaho.edu/together for details.

