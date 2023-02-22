The University of Idaho Extension will offer an activity series online for all ages called “U of I Together.” Classes will be weekly on Tuesdays, through April 4, 3-3:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4-4:30 p.m. Mountain Time.
∙Feb. 28: Creating with Oil Pastels. Creating with oil pastels on black paper is an easy way to learn how to use color and space to create a unified composition. Kinders to adults will enjoy this creative process.
∙March 7: Carrot Cake Oatmeal Bake. This easy carrot cake oatmeal bake makes for a healthy breakfast or snack. It is full of fiber and loaded with goodness. This is a great recipe for the whole family to make.
∙March 14: Salad Bowl Gardening. Plant a colorful and nutrient-dense bowl of salad greens to grow indoors or out, and learn a basic recipe for an easy dressing base with limitless variations.
∙March 21: MyPlate Mini Pizza. Come have fun while you learn how to make your own pizza with healthy and tasty toppings.
∙March 28: Preserve the Abundance: Dehydration. Learn how easy it is to safely dry fruits at home. You will also learn about their many nutritional benefits.
∙April 4: Cooking Beef with Kids. Join this family farm and learn how they like to make one of their favorite beef-based recipes: meatballs. It’s an easy, tasty recipe that adults and kids will have fun making and enjoy eating.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.