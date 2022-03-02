KAMIAH — UYLC invites the public to join in for a virtual lunchtime discussion on co-occurring disorders Wednesday, March 9, at noon. The goal of this training is to educate the community on co-occurring disorders and to reduce the stigma attached to mental health and substance use disorders. The discussion will be facilitated by Erin Massey and Jamie Rundhaug.
Comorbidity is a topic that patients, family members, physicians, and stakeholders frequently ask about. Roughly 9.2 million American adults have a co-occurring disorder, meaning they simultaneously suffer from a mental disorder and a substance abuse disorder. There is stigma attached to both mental illnesses and addictions. Stigma is said to be the greatest barrier to helping individuals with mental illness.
Massey is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who is employed by Clearwater Valley Health as a behavioral health consultant. She received her master’s degree in social work in 2012 and went on to get her clinical licensure.
Jamie Rundhaug has been in the behavioral health field since 1982. She has a B.S. in psychology and an M.Ed. and Ph.D. in counseling psychology. She is an LCPC and NCC (nationally certified counselor) and is currently a behavioral health consultant for St. Mary’s clinics.
Use this link to register for the discussion: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/UYLCRecovery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.