Local VFW organizations are sponsoring the annual Voice of Democracy (for students in grades 9-12) and Patriot’s Pen (for students in grades 6-8) contests. Applications are available in school offices and from school counselors. These scholarship essay competitions are sponsored by the VFW and allow students an opportunity to express their views on an annual patriotic theme. Entries are due by Oct. 31.
