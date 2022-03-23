TROY — A group of local young ladies fared well at a recent volleyball tournament.
The Grangeville Volleyball Club, 12U, took second place at the Trojan Spike Tournament in Troy. It was the girls’ first club volleyball tournament with the Evergreen Region (USA volleyball).
Teams in the tournament included Troy, ZZU Potlatch, Otown (Othello, Wash.), St. Maries, Spokane Ignite, Varnish (Genessee), Clube ZZU (Moscow) and Grangeville. The girls’ pool was with Spokane Ignite, Varnit (Genessee) and Club ZZU (Moscow).
“We took second in pool play and advanced to the Gold Bracket and got a bye in the bracket and ended up beating ZZU Potlatch and playing Spokane Ignite again in the championship game,” Coach Stacey Goicoa said. “We lost to them and took second in the gold bracket.”
Karen Ruklic and Terra Hill are also coaches and team members include Maddison Harris, Kayla Jessup, Lily Smith, Addison Kaschmitter, Capri Hagen, Allie Schumacher and Autumn Long. All girls attended Grangeville schools with the exception of Hagen, who is a Prairie student in Cottonwood.
