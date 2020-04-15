The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests is looking for volunteers who are enthusiastic about sharing the benefits of National Forest System lands to work as volunteer campground hosts on the forest this summer. This year, the Forest Service is seeking volunteer campground hosts at the following locations:
Salmon River/Riggins: One volunteer campground host position is available at Spring Bar Campground, located along the main Salmon River, from approximately Memorial Day through Labor Day. Contact Sam Manifold at samuel.manifold@usda.gov or (208) 983-4018.
Lochsa River/U.S. 12: One volunteer campground host position is available at Wilderness Gateway Campground, located at milepost 121 on U.S. Highway 12 along the Lochsa River, for approximately one month from early August to early September. Contact Kearstin Edwards at kearstin.edwards@usda.gov or (208) 926-8926.
Selway River/Lowell: One volunteer campground host position is available at O’Hara Campground, located near Lowell approximately eight miles from the junction of U.S. Highway 12 and the Selway River Road, from mid–May through mid–September. Contact Kearstin Edwards at kearstin.edwards@usda.gov or (208) 926-8926.
North Fork Clearwater River: One volunteer campground host position is available at Washington Creek, Kelly Creek, and Hidden Creek campgrounds, each located along the North Fork of the Clearwater River, for a total of three available positions. Each volunteer will work from June to October; dates vary by location. Contact Joe Loehner at joe.loehner@usda.gov or (208) 476-8293.
