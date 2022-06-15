GRANGEVILLE — Volunteer role players from the community are sought for a mass casualty simulation exercise. Syringa Hospital will be completing this exercise Wednesday, July 27, 6:30 to 11 a.m. Those participating must be at least 18 years old or have parental consent. Volunteers must preregister and will receive instruction and details once they do so. To register contact Michelle Walters at 360-391-4701 or Michelle.Walters@tegria.com.

