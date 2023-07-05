KAMIAH — The Community Food Pantry, a mission outreach of the Kamiah Community Presbyterian Church, is looking for reliable, regular volunteers to help give out food each Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., or one Friday or more per month. No special skill or experience is necessary, just a desire to help those needing food assistance. In addtion, food items and financial donations are sought. For information or to volunteer, contact Rev. Luann at 208-553-0395.

