KAMIAH — Outstanding volunteers for 2022 were recognized at a ceremony dinner in Kamiah recently.
On March 8, Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) held its annual appreciation dinner at the Life Center Church, with about 200 guests in attendance. The event included a slideshow of pictures, and a short documentary by Amelia Oswald showcasing UYLC.
Terri Law, UYLC president of UYLC, hosted the event. Results are as follows:
2022 UYLC Outstanding YAB Member of the Year: Daisy Bower; 2022 YAB Outstanding Youth Leadership Award: Daisy Bower, Caleb Ekeh, Autumn Korponay; 2022 YAB Outstanding Youth Member Award: Ragen Farris, Alexa Davy, Makinna Wilson, Tug Loughran, Quentin Millage; 2022 YAB Member Appreciation Awards: Ariel Cain, Lizzi Stemrich, James Arragon, Hope Michealson; 2022 UYLC Youth Volunteer of the Year: Caleb Ekeh; 2022 UYLC Volunteer of the Year: Conan Asmussen; 2022 UYLC Healthcare Partner of the Year: St. Mary’s Clinic; 2022 UYLC Outstanding Community Business Partner: Jacobs Lumber, Simmons Sanitation; 2022 UYLC Media Partner of the Year: Jace Johnson, Lara Smith; 2022 UYLC Law Enforcement Partner of the Year: Sheriff Jason Davis, Idaho County K-9 Millie; 2022 UYLC Education Partner of the Year: Kamiah School District, Clearwater Valley Junior/Senior High School: 2022 UYLC Government Partner of the Year: City of Kamiah, Public Health-Idaho North Central District; 2022 UYLC Civic Organization Partner of the Year: Kamiah Kiwanis; 2022 UYLC Youth Serving Organization Partner of the Year: Wa-A’Yas; 2022 UYLC Behind the Scenes Award: Kamiah Education Foundation; 2022 UYLC Employee of the Year: Amber Sanderson.
