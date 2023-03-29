The Clearwater Progress’ Lara Smith photo

The Clearwater Progress’ Lara Smith was named one of two 2022 UYLC Media Partners of the Year.

 Free Press / Hannah Hale

KAMIAH — Outstanding volunteers for 2022 were recognized at a ceremony dinner in Kamiah recently.

On March 8, Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) held its annual appreciation dinner at the Life Center Church, with about 200 guests in attendance. The event included a slideshow of pictures, and a short documentary by Amelia Oswald showcasing UYLC.

