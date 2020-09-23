GRANGEVILLE – Grangeville Senior Nutrition program serves meals Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon. Music is played three times a month and cards are played following meals.
Volunteers deliver about 40 hot and 70 frozen meals per week and serve a total of 1,500 meals per month.
Meals are one-third of the daily nutritional value and are dietitian approved.
Meals are served on a donation basis as the program is contracted with the Idaho Food Bank, so no suggested price may be requested.
Volunteers in all departments include the following: Joyce Vessey, Val Stone, Linda Johns, Terry Frei, Ed and Shireene Hale, Susan and Wally Acton, Donna and Mike Smith, Barbara Cleary, Susan Crea, Kathy Warford, Andre Rhouti, Nicki Nordstrom, Steve Wassmuth, Jeff Polak, Mike and Helen Godfrey, Bert and Angele Hazelbaker (retired), E.G. Aiken, Alta Clark, Dick Seay, Liz Hauger, Barbara Henderson, Gary Crea, Stan Modrell, Carol Martin, Lyman Gilmore, Jim Spengler, Carla Enneking, Delores Kindall, Toney Kinney, Alexa Bird and Larry and Darlene Clark.
Call the Grangeville Senior Center at 208-983-2033. The center is available for rent when not in use for senior meals.
