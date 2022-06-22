Fit and Fall Proof, a community exercise program for seniors, is seeking volunteers for classes.
Volunteer benefits include free training, working as little as one hour a week, many locations and times for convenience, learn to prevent falls, improve independence, meet new people, improve your health and fitness while helping others do the same, and being a part of something productive and positive. No exercise background is necessary to volunteer.
The next volunteer training is set for Wednesday, July 27, in Grangeville. Contact Kate Wilson at 208-799-0379.
In Idaho County, there are a few classes already being held. In Cottonwood at the Cottonwood Community Hall, 506 King Street, on Mondays and Thursdays, 9:30-10:30 a.m. In Grangeville at the Grangeville Christian Church, 402 W South 1st St., on Mondays and Fridays, 10:15-11:15 a.m. In Riggins at the Salmon River Community Church, 1102 S. Main St., on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10-11 a.m.
