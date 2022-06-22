Fit and Fall Proof, a community exercise program for seniors, is seeking volunteers for classes.

Volunteer benefits include free training, working as little as one hour a week, many locations and times for convenience, learn to prevent falls, improve independence, meet new people, improve your health and fitness while helping others do the same, and being a part of something productive and positive. No exercise background is necessary to volunteer.

The next volunteer training is set for Wednesday, July 27, in Grangeville. Contact Kate Wilson at 208-799-0379.

In Idaho County, there are a few classes already being held. In Cottonwood at the Cottonwood Community Hall, 506 King Street, on Mondays and Thursdays, 9:30-10:30 a.m. In Grangeville at the Grangeville Christian Church, 402 W South 1st St., on Mondays and Fridays, 10:15-11:15 a.m. In Riggins at the Salmon River Community Church, 1102 S. Main St., on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10-11 a.m.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments