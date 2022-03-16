RIGGINS — Volunteers are needed to make the 2022 School Carnival a successful event for our kiddos. If you have a group who would like to run a booth or help at one, you are welcome. This is a great community event, and we appreciate everyone’s help. Carnival is planned for Saturday, April 9, sponsored by Riggins PTO. If you can help, email Julie at hofflanderj@jsd243.org or stop by Riggins Elementary School.

