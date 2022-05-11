Tate Uhlenkott, who just turned 11 and is the son of Ashley and Adam Uhlenkott, reads every issue of the Cottonwood Chronicle from front to back and misses nothing. The appeal for volunteers to help with the Idaho County Recycling — Cottonwood site was recently printed on the Chronicle’s front page with the headline “Community Service Opportunity.”
Tate started thinking that maybe his Keuterville Livestock 4-H Club could help out to give back to the community that he feels has been so very supportive of the 4-H program. After some discussion with his mom, he decided to propose the next every-other-week meeting of his 4-H club even though he claims he is “shy.” After his “pitch,” club leader Cara Uhlenkott, club members and their parents decided that they would volunteer on the first Saturday of every month through December (note that 4-H clubs usually function January-September). Tate also contacted the other two area 4-H clubs to ask if they wanted to be involved. As a result, club leader Leslie McIntire’s Greencreek Active Workers 4-H Club will help staff the site on the second Saturday of every month.
To divert recyclable materials from our landfills, Idaho County Recycling opened its first site in Fenn on Oct. 31, 2009. The site moved to its present location in Grangeville on Oct. 15, 2011. On April 20, 2013, two days before Earth Day that year, the Cottonwood site opened under the management of Jay Hinterlong. When Jay retired June 1, 2019, Isaiah Williams took the reins and served until April 30, 2022. The site will now be managed by volunteers Bob and Kay Totten and Kristin Frish. The Tottens settled in Cottonwood about a year ago, having had a longtime association with St. Gertrude’s Monastery. Kristin has already been helping for three years.
The Cottonwood Recycling Site (located on Broadway up the hill from the post office, across the street from Columbia Grain) keeps the same hours: Saturdays 9-11 a.m., excluding major holiday weekends. The following materials are accepted: cardboard and chipboard (like cereal boxes), newspapers and catalogs, aluminum cans and tin cans.
In other recycling news, last fall, the Grangeville site (located on the west side of Day Road — north of Highway 95/Grangeville Truck Route intersection) — got a new manager. Morgan Pilant took over from Tisha Lawrence. He is enjoying this community work and would welcome more volunteers or community groups to help him on Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. In a long-awaited move, the Kooskia site was incorporated into the Simmons Sanitation community drop-off site at Kooskia’s Old Pole Yard on the north end of Thenon Street (across the bridge on B Street, then right on Thenon). This site is open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (open until 6 p.m. on Wednesday) and Saturdays (1st, 3rd, 5th) from 9 a.m-4 p.m.
Up-to-date information may be found on Facebook at Idaho County Recycling.
― By Kristin Frish, Cottonwood resident
