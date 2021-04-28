Friends of Elk City Wagon Road to meet Saturday, May 1, at the Clearwater Grange Hall, 11 a.m., followed by a potluck. The Wagon Road Museum will also be open 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Dessert at the Museum is May 8, Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Wagon Road Days this year is July 17-18 in Clearwater, along with a guided trip over the old Wagon Road to Elk City. Anyone is welcome to join the committee, which has many activities during spring and summer. There will be an upcoming raffle on two pistols and a handmade quilt at local businesses.
