KAMIAH — Casting Call for any American Indian girl ages 16-20 to try out for the part of “Anna” in the independent film, “Waking Up In Idaho,” that will be filmed locally. Auditions will be held at the Clearwater 12 Hotel, Nez Perce conference room, in Kamiah, on July 3, at 11 a.m. Girls must be able to pass for 17 and have some athleticism. Call Eve Allen at 208-935-8467.
Potential candidates must also commit to the shoot dates of Aug. 20-Sept. 20. A teacher will be on set to provide daily schooling if the selected girl attends school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.