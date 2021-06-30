KAMIAH — Casting Call for any American Indian girl ages 16-20 to try out for the part of “Anna” in the independent film, “Waking Up In Idaho,” that will be filmed locally. Auditions will be held at the Clearwater 12 Hotel, Nez Perce conference room, in Kamiah, on July 3, at 11 a.m. Girls must be able to pass for 17 and have some athleticism. Call Eve Allen at 208-935-8467.

Potential candidates must also commit to the shoot dates of Aug. 20-Sept. 20. A teacher will be on set to provide daily schooling if the selected girl attends school.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments