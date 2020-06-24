Around 67 participants took a stroll through Grangeville’s rain-soaked streets last Saturday morning, June 6, for the Walk for Life event, sponsored by the Hope Center. The annual event is to bring awareness to the pro-life cause and was sponsored by the non-profit Hope Center, which has offices in Grangeville and Kamiah.
Walk for Life
- By David Rauzi, Editor / Idaho County Free Press
