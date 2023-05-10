GRANGEVILLE — The 16th annual Walk/Run for Life is Saturday, May 13, starting at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Hall on South B Street, Grangeville.
Registration for the run is 8:15-8:30 a.m., which begins at 8:45 a.m. and is two miles long. Breakfast and registration for the walk is 9-9:30 a.m. (no fee), with the walk starting at 9:45 a.m. (two miles down Main Street). At 10:30 a.m., at the Parish, there will be prizes, a closing speech and prayer. All participants will be entered for a door prize.
