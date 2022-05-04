GRANGEVILLE — Hope Center’s Walk/Run for Life is right around the corner, on May 7, 2022 at the Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Hall. The run will be at 8:45 a.m., and the walk at 9:45 a.m. Prizes and speeches at 10:30 a.m. Door prizes will be available for for everyone who comes and participates. For questions, contact Kelly Turney at 208-451-3949.

