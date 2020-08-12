Participants for the annual “Walk the Prairie and Beyond” program will find a few changes this year.
St. Mary's and Clearwater Valley Hospitals and Clinics' Partnership for Healthy Communities sponsors the event which includes walks throughout the Camas Prairie and surrounding areas.
This year, in partnership with University of Idaho Extension Office, the program will offer a twist with virtual tracking for the walks.
Each week, beginning the evening of Sunday, Aug. 16, SM/CVHC will post a short video on the week's topic as well as the weekly challenge. Participants will join the Facebook group “Walk the Prairie & Beyond – HD.” After joining, comment with name and miles walked for the week prior to the next week's challenge. The new challenge begins each Sunday evening. Those who do so will be entered to be entered to win weekly prizes. At the end of the eight weeks, entries and miles will be tallied and a grand prize awarded.
For questions, call Lori at 208-400-0026 or Kim at 208-962-2100. Organizers remind participants to use safe social distancing guidelines when walking with others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.