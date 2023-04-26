KOOSKIA — Walk the Prairie and Beyond will meet this Saturday, April 29, at the Kooskia National Fish Hatchery, two miles east of Kooskia on Toll/Clearcreek roads. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. with the walk beginning at 9 a.m. There is no cost to participate. This event is hosted by The Valley Garden Club aNd sponsored by St. Mary’s and Clearwater Valley Health. For questions, call Vonnita at 208-400-0116.

