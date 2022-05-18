Walk the Prairie and Beyond’s final event is set for May 21, at the Monastery of St. Gertrude in Cottonwood. The walk begins at 9 a.m. with registration at 8:30 a.m. All ages and fitness level welcome; prizes drawn at every walk. There is no charge for this program, sponsored by St. Mary’s and Clearwater Health.

