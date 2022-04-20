The 2022 “Walk the Prairie and Beyond” schedule has been set.
The next walk is set for Saturday, April 23, at Greencreek, meet at St. Anthony Church.
All walks begin at 9 a.m. with registration at 8:30 a.m. All ages and fitness level welcome; prizes drawn at every walk. There is no charge for this program, sponsored by St. Mary’s and Clearwater Health.
Future walks are as follows: April 23, Orofino, meet at city park; May 7, Nezperce, meet at the Lions Park; May 14, Ferdinand, meet at the gym; and May 21, Monastery of St. Gertrude, meet at the monastery.
For questions, call one of the following people: Leah at 208-553-7878; Barbara at 208-400-0071; Lori at 208-400-0026; Rose at 208-400-0062; Carla at 208-827-6933; or Vonnita at 208-400-0116.
