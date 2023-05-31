GRANGEVILLE — Angela Walker will share her spiritual journey with Encouragers Thursday, June 1, at the no-host luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at The Trails restaurant in Grangeville.
Walker said she spent some of her best childhood years roaming the hills of Orofino on horseback. In 1996, she graduated with a pre-med degree but later decided she preferred the slower pace of working in the accounting field. She met her husband Arne in Coeur d’Alene in 1998, where he proposed on the side of a cliff on rappel. The Walkers have three children, ages 21, 20 and 17, who share their parents’ love for adventure, travel and motorcycles. Walker said she loves to share stories of God’s faithfulness, from her husband’s brain tumor diagnosis during their early years of marriage, to their daughter’s miraculous healing of celiac disease: she is passionate to see others set free from fear to experience the love of Jesus.
