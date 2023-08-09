KAMIAH — A 42”x33” quilted wall hanging, made by Kamiah High School (KHS) Class of 1975 alumna Di Wesley Geer, is up for raffle. Tickets are $1 each and can be purchased at Cloninger’s in Kamiah, where the wall hanging is on display. All funds from the raffle go toward the KHS Class of 1975’s 50th class reunion.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.