RIGGINS — The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest (WWNF) is holding an open house for Riggins and the surrounding communities on Monday, July 24, 6-8 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center, 121 Lodge Street.
This will be to discuss current WWNF ongoings and local projects with the Forest Supervisor Shaun McKinney, Deputy Forest Supervisor, Anthony Botello, and local district leadership. Time will be provided for questions and comments.
