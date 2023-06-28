GRANGEVILLE — “95 years and still a firecracker!” her birthday invitation reads.
Family and friends are invited to help Eldene Wasem celebrate her 95th birthday Saturday, July 1, at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center. The open house will be held from 2-4 p.m.
