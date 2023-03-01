WHITE BIRD — White Bird Christian School is currently looking for a full- time Christian teacher for the fall 2023-2024 school year.
Teacher start date is Aug. 21, and school start date is Sept. 5. School will run Monday through Thursday and up to 20 students in kindergarten through grade eight will be in the school.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.