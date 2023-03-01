WHITE BIRD — White Bird Christian School is currently looking for a full- time Christian teacher for the fall 2023-2024 school year.

Teacher start date is Aug. 21, and school start date is Sept. 5. School will run Monday through Thursday and up to 20 students in kindergarten through grade eight will be in the school.

