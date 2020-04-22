Vanessa Hylton and Grant Wilkins were married March 4, 2020.
She graduated from Prairie High School in Cottonwood, Idaho, in 2007, and from Lewis- Clark State College with a degree in education. She currently teaches fifth grade in Moscow, Idaho. Her parents are Cathie Hylton of Lewiston, Idaho, and Pat Hylton of Payette, Idaho.
He graduated from Grangeville High School in Grangeville, Idaho, in 2007, and from Boise State University with a degree in computer technology. He works as an IT Administrator in Lewiston. His parents are Jeff and Carla Wilkins of Grangeville.
The couple is making their home in the LC Valley.
