KOOSKIA — Come here the Gospel message Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. in the meeting room at Kooskia Café, 118 S Main St., Kooskia (entrance on A Street). No collections; all are welcome. For details contact Lucas Hazelwood or Bronson Ward at 206-484-7061.

