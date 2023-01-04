GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Church of the Nazarene will be host to its regular Wednesday night Bible class, Digging Deeper, resuming Jan. 4, at 5:30 p.m. The new study will be “Sacred Marriage” by Gary Thomas. Books may be purchased online at Christian Book Distributors or Amazon. The church is located at 515 W. N. 2nd Street. Call Pastor Ben Boeckel with questions: 208-983-0552.
