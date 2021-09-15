As I watched the Olympics, heard highlights, and read highlights, it made me ponder what winning means to some people. Is it about proudly displaying a medal around their neck? Is it bragging rights? Is it overcoming a personal best? Is it earning a spot on a team? At what point do we stop competing and recognize our accomplishments?
As a soccer coach for seven years, I witnessed a strong division on the teams I coached. There were the parents and kids who only wanted to win trophies. They wanted first place and nothing else mattered. Then, there were the parents and kids who all wanted to play, have equal playing time and every child should earn a participation trophy just for playing. That strong division is a diversity that has never stopped as I’ve watched my kids grow up. Individuals chase their own winning strategy. One team walks away with a trophy, and one doesn’t. One person walks away with the job, and one doesn’t. In life, there are many things we will compete for; some we win and some we lose. It is important we just keep going.
My parents taught me there will always be someone first and someone last. It doesn’t mean the last person didn’t win. That person may have overcome a personal best for themselves and walk away feeling they won. They beat their body, their mind, their limits and never stopped. They never quit. They didn’t let fear control them. They persevered. They won!
I’m grateful as a parent and coach that I had the opportunity to watch many kids learn winning life skills. They learned to take risks, work hard, overcome challenges, accept defeat, keep a positive attitude, and learn from their mistakes. The hardest part is teaching long term goals. Success doesn’t happen overnight!
Many of us focus on our short-term mistakes and give up after a month or two of not getting the results we think we should be seeing. A winning goal means persevering and working for months and years to become better; reaching long term goals and not quitting when we have slow progress or no progress. Winners don’t give up and they don’t quit. They choose to focus and work hard on long-term outcomes instead of short-term results. Perseverance is a winning attribute in life.
Winning-minded people trust themselves and their potential. They tend to have a high tolerance for frustration, disappointment, and failure, of which they recover quickly. To be successful, we need to limit the amount of time spent around people who complain about their situation in life, but choose not to make the necessary changes to improve. They’ve possibly given up on themselves or their situations. Instead of being happy when they see others around them experiencing success, they become bitter, jealous, and spiteful.
Winning is a mindset. Losing is a mindset. How we focus on ourselves, is how we see ourselves. Trophies don’t define winners. Every goal we accomplish is a win. Every dream we attain is a win. Every success we achieve is a win. Not quitting is winning.
Tawnya Poxleitner is a paralegal in Grangeville.
