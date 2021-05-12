Didn’t these kids just start school? How did the years go so fast? One minute they’re first graders, clutching to your leg at that first day of school, and now they’re young adults, clowning in caps and gowns as they prepare to do the grad walk.
Area high school seniors will be graduating here soon, and for many this will entail gifts from family and friends to celebrate these achievements.
For my graduation, a couple of gifts stood out. My parents had bought me some stock in a company that made oil drilling equipment. My grandparents gave me a Cross pen and pencil set. The stock is long sold out (...at a negligible profit, living up to our family motto of “Buy High, Sell Low.”), but the Cross pen I still use, its black and gold surface well-worn but still serviceable after 35 years.
Graduation gifts can hold special meaning and significance; a recognition of not just a person’s accomplishment, but also their transition to a new stage in his or her life.
Or, they can just be a straight-up signal of “Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.”
Recently, we asked readers through social media what they received as gifts for their high school graduation. And — you guessed it — luggage was a big one.
“I got a suitcase and a car. My parents were trying to tell me something,” said Robbi Trottier. Several other respondents — Nancy Gillins, Nancy Gillins Reynolds, Beverly Burkhalter, Margie Montague Gannon, Ruth Hanson, Melanie Rux, Nancy Altman Ford and Michelle Adkison Maushak — reported receiving luggage, as well. More than a few felt it may have been also a hint: “I got a set of red luggage. And I am not kidding, it was packed,” Gannon said.
Several people reported receiving a cedar hope chest, not that common a gift today, but in the past it was traditional to provide this first significant piece of furniture that would be the storage place for a future family’s memories.
“I got a Lane cedar chest from my parents, and a birthstone ring from my grandparents,” said Connie Jean Chew. “Still have both.” Martha Ahrens said her dad and special neighbor, Uncle Bill, made her a cedar hope chest, “which I still cherish!” Alecia Hagen and Christina Doughty both received a cedar chest, with Doughty adding, “I still have it. It sits at the end of the bed.”
Sometimes a grad gift doesn’t need to have sentiment or tradition tied into it. Several people responded they received very practical gifts.
“My favorite thing was a big trunk filled with all the office supplies, snacks, a power strip and extra charger, laundry pods and dryer sheets and everything you need to start a dorm room or apartment and take that step into adulthood!” said Kyra Weiss. “Some of the supplies have still lasted me up to this day! And the trunk was great for storage!”
For Rebecca Hinkson, it was money and gift cards; Kathy Ackerman and Jody McClun Lund received electric typewriters, and Maryellen Daley got a sewing machine. For Norma Staaf, it was an iron: “It lasted nearly 40 years because I used it so rarely!” Trish Hinkson received cash to help with community college, as well as household essentials for when she moved out. Steve Munson’s dad helped him apply for a school loan.
Some gifts were special moments, such as for Karen Iris, who had a special dinner at a restaurant with her parents and grandparents; for Kim Albers, it was a “delicate silver bracelet with little hearts on it from Pat Cash, my Triple Bar Drill Team leader for many years. It was a very personal gift....” Dana Greig received a quilt, made by her mother, with help from her sister and two aunts, “a quilt that I cherish to this day. A memento of love paired with a reminder to ‘Come home to visit but no moving back. There’s no basement here for a reason.’”
A few received cars, but one of those stood out: Trish and Larry Reynolds posted one of them received the car they wanted, in Matchbox form. Lindsay Wagenman received a piano from her parents, “I love playing,” she said. Lara Heidtman Smith received a Cabbage Patch doll that was a clown, and “five weeks later, I joined the circus!”
Did you get a trip? Ruth Hanson received a train trip from California to Illinois. Likely much less of a vacation was in store for Greg Smith who said, “I got a free ticket to Marine Corps boot camp, 1971.”
For Jill Taylor, finishing high school was followed by just another day: “I got nothing,” she said. “I graduated early and got a job.”
