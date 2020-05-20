What do you know about Idaho County history? Test your knowledge against these questions, provided by the Idaho County Genealogy Society. Answers are at the end of the column
1 - Where was the town of Stuart?
2 - Where and what was Goff, Idaho?
3 - Where is the oldest mining town in Idaho County?
4 – Name the three teachers who taught at Banner Ridge school?
5 – What year was the Stites school opened?
Questions and answers were provided by the Idaho County Genealogy Society, located at 226 East North Street, Grangeville, open 1-4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday. Contact the society: 208-451-3996, online at idahocountygenealogicalsociety.com.
1 - Answer Kooskia
2 - A road station on the stage line between New Meadows and Grangeville at the mouth of Race Creek on the Salmon River about two miles north of Riggins.
3 - Elk City
4 – Katherine Mahurin, Katheryn Bentz, Myrtle Hagen
5 - 1901
