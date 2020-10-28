WHITE BIRD —The seasons are changing fast now here on the Salmon River at White Bird. This spring and summer the White Bird Area Recreation District (WBARD) building rented rooms for birthdays and anniversary parties, several Salmon River Art Guild workshops with Stan Miller, an artist from Spokane, and this fall an acrylic class taught by Clearwater wildlife artist Valeria Yost, as well as other meetings.
Thanks to our family and friends and artists in the area for supporting the WBARD building and playgrounds. We also want to thank the volunteers who stepped up and took care of the sprinklers, do repairs and work, build fences and clean and pick up the rooms and playground areas.
Also, thank you, people for any monetary donations which will help with the rebuilding of the roof. In the future, we welcome anyone who wants a party or family get-together, or an organization needing space, that we rent several large rooms and playground area for their needs.
Bless you all toward your safe health and happiness and your work, as well as the reopening of your businesses.
~ Gloria Teats
