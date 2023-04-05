WHITE BIRD — Handbooks for White BIrd Christian School, which will open this fall at Pleasant View Baptist Church, are now available. Text Gale at 541-314-3028.

School will start Tuesday, Sept. 5, and run on the four-day week schedule, closely following Grangeville schools calendars. Cost will be $150 per month, per child, with a $50 nonrefundable deposit. There are 20 spots available in total, K-8.

