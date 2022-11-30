WHITE BIRD — The community of White Bird has a variety of upcoming Christmas events set for Saturday, Dec. 10.
A Holiday Vendor Event will be held at the White Bird Area Recreation District building (former school) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those interested in having space can call Marie Whinery at 208-451-6583.
A chili cookoff is set for 3 p.m., hosted by the White Bird Volunteer Fire Department. There is no entry fee; prepare two gallons of chili and bring your own crockpot to serve it hot. Cornbread, hot dogs, condiments, and hot chocolate will be provided. There will be a grand prize for the People’s Choice award. The suggested donation is $5 per person. To enter, call Barb Lowe at 208-507-3292.
Pleasant View Baptist Church’s Good News Club will present a Christmas program at 4:30 p.m. Call Pastor Randy at 208-507-0334 with questions.
The White Bird Lighted Christmas Parade, sponsored by the volunteer fire department, is set for 6 p.m., with the lineup at 5:30 p.m. To enter call Lowe or Anita Dehning at 208-451-4658. Prizes will be awarded in a variety of categories.
Santa will make an appearance at 6:30 p.m., and the evening will end with a fireworks show at 7 p.m., sponsored by Hammer Down River Excursions.
