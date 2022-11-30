WHITE BIRD — The community of White Bird has a variety of upcoming Christmas events set for Saturday, Dec. 10.

A Holiday Vendor Event will be held at the White Bird Area Recreation District building (former school) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those interested in having space can call Marie Whinery at 208-451-6583.

