WHITE BIRD — The community of White Bird has a variety of upcoming Christmas events set for Saturday, Dec. 10.

A Holiday Vendor Event will be held at the White Bird Area Recreation District building from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A chili cookoff is set for 3 p.m., hosted by the White Bird Volunteer Fire Department. Pleasant View Baptist Church’s Good News Club will present a Christmas program at 4:30 p.m. The White Bird Lighted Christmas Parade, sponsored by the volunteer fire department, is set for 6 p.m., with the lineup at 5:30 p.m. Santa will make an appearance at 6:30 p.m., and the evening will end with a fireworks show at 7 p.m., sponsored by Hammer Down River Excursions.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments