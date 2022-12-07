WHITE BIRD — The community of White Bird has a variety of upcoming Christmas events set for Saturday, Dec. 10.
A Holiday Vendor Event will be held at the White Bird Area Recreation District building from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A chili cookoff is set for 3 p.m., hosted by the White Bird Volunteer Fire Department. Pleasant View Baptist Church’s Good News Club will present a Christmas program at 4:30 p.m. The White Bird Lighted Christmas Parade, sponsored by the volunteer fire department, is set for 6 p.m., with the lineup at 5:30 p.m. Santa will make an appearance at 6:30 p.m., and the evening will end with a fireworks show at 7 p.m., sponsored by Hammer Down River Excursions.
