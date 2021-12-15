WHITE BIRD —White Bird’s Christmas town event is set for Saturday, Dec. 18. Activities will occur from one end (Recreation District building) to the other (Memorial Park).
A chili and cornbread cookoff is set for 3:30 p.m., hosted by the medical relief team. No entry fee (but $5 suggested donation). For details call Sheryl at 208-507-2902 or Maggie at 208-507-1777.
The Christmas pageant, sponsored by Pleasant View Baptist Church’s Good News Club, is set for 4:30 p.m. Call Pastor Randy at 208-839-2220.
The lighted Christmas parade will be at 6 p.m. with lineup at 5:30 p.m. This is sponsored by the White Bird Volunteer Fire Department. For entry details call Barb at 208-507-3292 or Anita at 208-451-4658.
Santa will make a visit at 6:30 p.m., followed by fireworks, donated by Hammer Down River Excursions, at 7 p.m.
