WHITE BIRD — The Sixth Annual Crawdad Boil is set for White Bird this Saturday, July 2, starting at 4 p.m. This is sponsored by White Bird’s American Legion Post 152 and the American Legion Riders-3 Rivers Chapter. Crawdads are served Cajun style and tickets are $20 per person presale (208-507-2035) or $25 at the door. Beer is available; bring i.d. Live music by American Bonfire will take place afterwards in the park. Helping sponsor the event are Hammer Down Excursions, Silver Dollar Bar, CCi/Speer and the Idaho County Veterans Association. For questions, contact Walt Lindsey at 208-404-8571, or Lucky Gallego at 208-507-2035 after 5 p.m.
