White Bird IOOF Hall photo

The White Bird IOOF Hall is in need of major repairs, including a new roof.

 Contributed photo

WHITE BIRD — For more than a century, the White Bird IOOF Hall has been at the heart of the town.

The hall was built in 1912, after the original hall had burned. For decades, volunteers have contributed to major and minor repairs to the building, including when the Royal Gem Rebakahs No. 13 completed an interior facelift that included new flooring, stage refinishing, interior paint and bench upholstering. Many in the community have invested their time and talents, as well as monetary donations.

