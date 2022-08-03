WHITE BIRD — For more than a century, the White Bird IOOF Hall has been at the heart of the town.
The hall was built in 1912, after the original hall had burned. For decades, volunteers have contributed to major and minor repairs to the building, including when the Royal Gem Rebakahs No. 13 completed an interior facelift that included new flooring, stage refinishing, interior paint and bench upholstering. Many in the community have invested their time and talents, as well as monetary donations.
“Our beloved hall now requires extensive exterior repairs and upkeep. The roof is past its useful life, is loose and leaking,” said Royal Gem Rebekahs Noble Grand Paula Prewett. “The years of rain water dripping down the walls has damaged siding. A large hole on the face of the hall was recently repaired; however, water damage remains.”
Prewett said the hall requires proper rain gutters, soffits, siding and trim repair, as well as exterior painting, which includes prep work, priming and then painting with a quality, long-lasting product.
Many events are held at the hall, including the Thanksgiving dinner, Christmas program, Joe Wilson Sausage Feed, dances, weddings, showers, reunions and usage by patriot volunteer organizations including the Rebekahs, Odd Fellows and American Legion.
“The Rebekahs hold several fundraisers each year to help cover the ongoing maintenance expenses; however, the scope of the present roofing and repair expenses are much more than we can do on our own,” Prewett emphasized. “Estimated costs are $20,000 for repairs.”
Donations for the project can be sent to Royal Gem Rebekah Lodge, PO Box 200, White Bird ID 83554
