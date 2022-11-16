WHITE BIRD – The Rebekahs would like to thank everyone who attended the Thanksgiving dinner and played Bingo. It was so good to be back after the covid break as we saw a lot of familiar faces and some new ones. It was a great time and a great turnout. A special thank you to the Rebekah ladies who cooked, worked, donated and made it a special day; you worked your little tails off. We appreciate all of you. I asked the Rebekah ladies how many turkeys they had cooked, and they said 11. Wow! The food was great. The Rebekahs are raffling off a gorgeous queen-sized quilt made by Kelly Rosenbaum, a beautiful afghan created by Beverly McCool, and two sets of luxurious, handmade pillowcases by DeeDee Halquist. Tickets can be purchased ($1 each or six for $5) at the Silver Dollar, the Canyon House or any local Rebekah member.
The White Bird library is now selling calendars for 2023. I know – what happened to 2022? It went by very fast. Anyway, stop by the library to pick up a calendar or to place an order; call the library at 208-507-3240. The calendars are $15 this year. The theme is “Pack Strings.”
