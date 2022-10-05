WHITE BIRD — Good News Club will have its first meeting this coming Monday, Oct. 10, at Pleasant View Baptist Church. Kids from four-years-old and up to sixth grade are invited to attend this after school program. There will be lots of music, crafts and Bible learning. There will also be practicing for the annual community Christmas program to be held at the IOOF Hall in December. The Good News Club will be held each Monday through the school year, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Parents can drop the kids off at the church or the kids can get off the bus at the old school. There will be an adult there to walk the kids down to the church. Parents can then pick up the kids at 5:30 p.m. For information, text 509-435-8732 or 208-507-1784.
Also, on Monday, Oct. 10, the ladies of Pleasant View will meet at 5 p.m. for finger foods and Bible study. They are going through the study called “Bad Girls of the Bible.” They had 20 ladies at the last fellowship, where Evelyn Ross was demonstrating cake decorating. They meet two times a month – the second Monday of the month for Bible study and last Monday for fellowship and crafts.
